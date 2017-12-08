A Bossier City woman was killed Thursday evening after being struck by a truck in the parking lot of Great Raft Brewing located at 1251 Dalzell St. in Shreveport.

The victim has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office as 72 year old Jeanelle Berger of Bossier City. According to investigators, Berger suffered fatal injuries just after 8 p.m. when she was struck in the parking lot by a vehicle driven by her husband. She was transported to nearby University Health hospital where she was pronounced deceased. At this time, the incident remains under investigation.

Berger was fingerprinted by Shreveport Police investigators. However, positive identification is still pending.

BPT will bring you updates on this developing story as more information is made available.