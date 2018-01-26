Bossier City woman pleads guilty to distributing meth, possessing firearm

United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that a Bossier City woman pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm.

Erin W. O’Daniel, 35, Bossier City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to the guilty plea, a Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy pulled over O’Daniel’s car on Oct. 27, 2017, on Interstate 20. The deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana and saw a large sum of cash in a bag in the center console of the car. The deputy searched the car and found two bags in the center console containing 282.7 grams of methamphetamine, two bags of marijuana, 14 ecstasy pills, a set of digital scales, plastic baggies and a .40 caliber loaded pistol. O’Daniel was then arrested and taken to the Minden Police Department. She later stated she had more methamphetamine at home, and law enforcement agents recovered an additional 113.5 grams of methamphetamine in a box under her bed.

O’Daniel faces 10 years to life in prison for the conspiracy count and five years for the firearms count to run consecutive to the conspiracy count. She also faces four years of supervised release and a $10 million fine. The court set a sentencing date of May 8. The DEA, Louisiana State Police, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and Minden Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys James G. Cowles Jr. and Aaron Crawford are prosecuting the case.