Bossier City’s J.W. Slack to be inducted into Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame

Anna Claire Thomas, Louisiana Tech Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

RUSTON — Bossier City’s J.W. Slack is one of nine former athletes and coaches in the Louisiana Tech Athletics 2019 Hall of Fame Class announced Thursday.

Slack (1957-59, Football) was named an All-American in 1959, leading the Bulldogs to three straight Gulf States Conference titles. The two-time all-conference honoree and 1959 team captain led the Bulldogs in rushing as a senior and was named to the Louisiana Tech All-Century team in 2001.

He ended his career as the fifth leading rusher in program history and was selected to play with the Los Angeles Chargers of the new American Football League in 1960 and with the San Diego Chargers in 1961.

Slack’s son Terry and grandson Hayden both played football at Tech. Slack is currently a member of the Bossier Parish School Board representing District 7.

Other members of the 2019 Hall of Fame Class are 7-time track and field All-American Chelsea Hayes, Bulldog baseball career wins and strikeout leader Eddie Holman, All-American running backs Ryan Moats, legendary football coach Joe Raymond Peace, 2-time national champion Lori Scott, 2008 WAC Player of the Year Amberly Waits and All-American Randy White.

The eight-person class will be enshrined into the Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame during the weekend of Oct. 18 and 19 when the Bulldog football team hosts Southern Miss. More details on the exact time and location of the event will be released soon.

“The Hall of Fame Committee spent a lot of time selecting this diverse and deserving class,” said Tech Athletics Director Tommy McClelland. “This class represents so many eras and so many of our athletic programs and is filled with first class individuals.

It will be another special weekend, and hope that all of our fans can make plans to come and celebrate the careers of these eight Hall of Famers.”

Hayes (2010-12, T&F) is one of the most decorated track and field athletes in Louisiana Tech history. The 7-time All-American was a 4-time WAC Female Track Athlete of the Year and a 14-time WAC champion in multiple events, including sprints, long jump and triple jump.

Hayes still owns six school records and who was a 15-time first team all-WAC honoree represented her school and her country by competing in the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Holman (1971-74, Baseball) will join his brother Dale in the LA Tech Athletics Hall of Fame. More than four decades after finishing his collegiate career, Holman still ranks No. 1 in Tech history in career wins (33) and strikeouts (336) and is still the Southland Conference’s all-time career strikeout leader.

He was named all-SLC in 1974 and led the Bulldogs to the 1971 Gulf States Conference and 1974 Southland Conference championships and the NCAA regional championship game both years.

Moats (2002-04, Football) made his mark on the Bulldog record books despite playing only three years before being selected in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2-time first team All-WAC honoree and the 2004 WAC Offensive Player of the Year earned all-American honors during his junior season. He rushed for over 3,000 yards and 28 TDs during his Tech career and still holds the school record with seven games of 200-plus yards. His 1,774 yards rushing in 2004 is still the program single season record.

Peace (1964-67 player, 1988-95 head coach, Football) made his mark on Bulldog football as both a player and a coach. The two-time all-conference selection and 1967 team captain was selected in the 10th round of the 1967 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers.

As head coach he led the program during its transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level, including the 1988 season that saw Tech play the 11th toughest schedule in the country with only 65 scholarship players. In 1990 he guided the Bulldogs to an 8-3-1 record and the 1990 Independence Bowl, tying Maryland 34-34.

He was named the LSWA State Coach of the Year in 1990 and led the 1991 team to the second longest winning streak in the country that season.

Scott (1979-83, Women’s Basketball) came to Tech as a Parade All-American out of high school. She helped guide the Lady Techsters to four Final Fours, four national title games and two national titles as a four-year starter.

She is still considered one of the most well-rounded players to ever don a Techster uniform, ending her career with 1,585 points (ranks No. 18), 1,054 rebounds (No. 9), 181 blocks (No. 5).

She was invited to the 1984 Olympic Trials and was a starter on the World University Games Team that won the gold medal in Canada in 1983. She played for the Dallas Diamonds of the Women’s American Basketball Association.

Waits (2007-10, Softball) is only the fourth LA Tech softball player to be inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame. The three-time all-conference and three-time all-state performer was named the 2009 WAC Player of the Year, becoming the first Lady Techster to ever earn the league’s highest honor.

Also named Academic All-WAC three times, Waits led Tech to the 2008 WAC Tournament title and an appearance in the NCAA regionals. She still holds the program career marks in batting average (.386), hits (262), triples (19), home runs (36), total bases (455) and RBI (160).

White (1985-89, Men’s Basketball) was a force for the Bulldogs in the paint during his playing career, leading Tech to four straight 20-plus win seasons and four postseason tournaments, including the 1987 and 1989 NCAA Tournaments.

The three-time all-conference honoree was named the 1988-89 American South Conference Player of the Year and an AP honorable mention All-American. He is still the third all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,947 points. He was selected in the first round of the 1989 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks and played for five seasons.

With the addition of these selections, the Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame will be at 109 members.