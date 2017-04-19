The thought of an organic, gluten free, healthy restaurant isn’t standard fare in Bossier, but #ThePeople’sMarket on Airline Drive is changing that.

“We are a brand new #Organic, #Natural, #Healthy food option here in Bossier City,” said Owner Doug Mercado. “We offer a #Clean option to the over salted, over processed, high fat options all over the region.”

Located at 2369 Airline Dr., next to The Sportsplex,#ThePeoplesMarket provides clean, all natural meals and snacks as a healthy option in North Bossier. There are special menus for diners on the keto diet and the Paleo diet, quinoa bowls, root vegetable salads, fitness shakes, and prepped meals is certainly different from the average eatery.

Chef Seth Stefanik, a classically trained chef from Jackson Hole, Wyo., has partnered with Mercado, a personal trainer and gym manager with over 10 years of fitness and nutrition experience.

Their goal is to provide macronutrient balanced meals with all-natural, organic ingredients free of additives and fillers.

“We are a standout here in Bossier,” said Mercado. “We have no fryers or microwaves. Everything is scratch made and #Clean…We have found, that by offering a healthy Balanced option helps folks make better health decisions.”

“Louisiana is the least healthy state in the country. If we can help one person a day, help get a hold of their health, we are doing well,” he said. “We are looking forward to connecting with everyone here in northern Louisiana, and offering #CleanFood at #AffordablePrices.”

#ThePeoplesMarket will have its #GrandOpening Thursday, April 20. The event will feature local artists as well as The Food Bank of Northwestern Louisiana. The restaurant will be gathering donations for the Food Bank, Thursday April 20 through Saturday April 22.

For more information, visit www.thepeoplesmarketbossier.com.