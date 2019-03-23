Bossier deputies and fire crews working to contain large brush fire in Princeton

Update: The latest information in to the BPT newsroom around 7:00 p.m. tonight reports that the 60 acre brush fire near Princeton has been contained.

Original Report:

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 5:06 p.m. Saturday 3/23/19:

* No Evacuations Issued at This Time…But Stay Tuned and Be Prepared

Multiple first responders are on the scene of a large fire that is burning in a wooded area or Princeton in Bossier Parish Saturday afternoon.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies are working with fire units from the area as more fire units arrive to the scene to contain the 60-acre fire that appears to have started near the end of Booker Road (at the 7800 block).

The fire is moving north/northeast in the thick wooded area, but officials note the dry and windy conditions could shift the fire. Deputies are not issuing any mandatory evacuations at this point, but they encourage residents in the area to stay tuned and be watchful in the area.

Fire crews from the Haughton, Benton, South Bossier and elsewhere, in addition to fire crews from the state, are working aggressively to contain the fire. Bossier Sheriff’s Office has launched a drone to monitor the movement of the fire.

Additionally, workers at Calumet Lubricants on Highway 157 are aware of the fire’s movement and are taking necessary precautions.

Again, the Sheriff’s Office is not asking anyone to evacuate at this point, but they are encouraging residents of the affected area to stay alert and be prepared. Also, they are asking motorists who may be traveling in the area north of Highway 80 near Highway 157 to be mindful of first responders. If you don’t need to be in the area, it’s best to stay clear.

If someone has been affected by the fire and has an emergency, please don’t hesitate to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.