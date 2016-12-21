Bossier Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Posse joined Santa Claus (AKA Sgt. Buck Wilkins) Tuesday morning to deliver Christmas toys to 175 children-in-need in Bossier Parish as part of Operation Santa Claus.

“This is one of the most exciting times of the year as our deputies get to play Santa Claus and put a smile on children’s faces at Christmas,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Operation Santa Claus is a success because of the generosity and the outpouring of love and support from residents in our community who gave toys and money…and a little bit of their heart.”

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office teams with the Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport Fire Department and Townsquare Media to sign up children in need throughout the local area. The law enforcement officers, firefighters and radio celebrities then promote Operation Santa Claus to garner support from the public for toys and monetary donations for about 1,000 children in need this Christmas season in Northwest Louisiana.