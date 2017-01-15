From The Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol deputies recovered the body of a man around noon Sunday from the Red River about a mile south of Red River South Marina in Bossier Parish who is believed to be a missing Shreveport man. Local fishermen discovered the body around 11 a.m. Sunday and notified the Sheriff’s Office.

Bossier Sheriff’s detectives and patrol deputies, along with the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office, began their investigation and tentatively identified the man as Eric Allen Wing, 41, who had been reported missing by the Shreveport Police Department since Dec. 26. Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives notified Wing’s next of kin this afternoon.

The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office said the body may have been in the water for a couple of weeks, and they will confirm identification and cause of death as they continue their investigation.