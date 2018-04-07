Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies, staff members and Young Marines hit the streets of Bossier City Saturday morning to pick up litter and spruce up the city and parish.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington led the charge in the cleanup effort for the 5th annual “Operation Clean Sweep” and part of the “Great American Cleanup 2018.” Six teams of volunteers met at Viking Drive Substation to gather their supplies of trash bags, gloves and tongs to pick up debris and trash in various parts of Bossier City. They then brought the trash back to the substation where they loaded it into a large roll-off dumpster provided by Waste Connections, Inc.

“We know we are not going to clean up the whole city, but hopefully by our actions, maybe we’ll inspire others to keep our parish and city clean,” Sheriff Whittington said. “We’re very fortunate to live and work here, and everybody needs to do their part to keep it clean. Don’t always expect somebody else to do it.”

In total, 46 volunteers with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office picked up 102 bags of trash, two tires, two grocery carts, and one microwave.

You can see a gallery below (all photos courtesy of Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office):