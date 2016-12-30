Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington continues to stress the importance of training for commissioned deputies at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in order to respond quicker and be better prepared to serve the residents of Bossier Parish.

“Training and proper equipment remain priorities in today’s complex field of law enforcement,” Sheriff Whittington said. “The recent shootings, in which trained attackers were armed with rifles and bullet proof vests, reveal the need for better tactical training and gear for those who serve and protect. And that’s exactly what were are doing to help keep our deputies and the public safe.”

The staff at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing provided two dozen In-Service training sessions to all 363 full-time and part-time commissioned deputies throughout 2016. The three-day annual training involved tactical, strategic and professional training for every commissioned deputy, whether they serve on patrol, corrections or in administrative roles.

Additionally, the training staff also provided training in C.P.R., policy and active shooter scenarios for 71 staff personnel.

VIDEO:



BSO In-Service Training.2016(FOR RELEASE) from Amanda Simmons on Vimeo.

PHOTO GALLERY: