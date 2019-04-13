Bossier deputies work to clear debris in wake of storms Saturday

Bossier Parish escape major damage from forecasted strong storms Saturday with parish officials working minor incidents and power expected to be restored by the end of the weekend.

Storms swept through Bossier Saturday morning into the late afternoon, requiring officials to clear trees from roadways. Bossier Sheriffs deputies and work crews were out and about \working to clear debris from storms.



A fallen tree at 926 Martin Road in northeast Bossier Parish near Cotton Valley around 2 p.m. was cleared by a work crew with the Bossier Parish Highway Department.

An inmate working crew with the Bossier Parish Corrections Facility cleared a fallen tree just after 3 p.m. at 2162 Highway 537 in Plain Dealing Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Billy Jones with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office takes on a large downed tree with his chainsaw on Highway 71 just south of McDade in south Bossier early Saturday afternoon.

Dep. Tony Pesson stood at the ready in south Bossier to help folks during the severe weather. Patrol deputies were out throughout the entire parish in preparation of forecasted severe weather Saturday.

SWEPCO crews are working to restore power to the nearly 14,000 customers who remain without power after severe storms with high winds struck the Ark-La-Tex Saturday.

The outages include approximately 11,000 customers in Louisiana, 2,500 in Texas, and 400 in Arkansas. About 16,700 customers were without power at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Power is expected to be restored to 95 percent of customers in Bossier City by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, in Benton and Haughton by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, and in Plain Dealing by 10 p.m. Saturday.

Visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account

