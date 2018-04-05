Bossier educator named Teacher of the Year state semi-finalist

A Bossier Parish educator has been named a 2019 Teacher of the Year semi-finalist.

Spencer Kiper, a seven-year educator at Elm Grove Middle, is among the best in the state as part of the Department of Education’s annual teacher of the year program, which recognizes and honors outstanding teachers who are making exceptional gains with students and pushing them to achieve at the highest levels.

Kiper is the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Enrichment educator at Elm Grove Middle and serves as an adjunct professor of education for Louisiana State University in Shreveport. He also spends time volunteering to build a stronger STEM and Cyber presence in the region.

Kiper is a product of Bossier Schools, graduating from Haughton High School in 2006. He was awarded the CAP National Aerospace Educator of the Year Award in 2016 and the 2017 Henry Ford Innovator Award for innovative instructional practices in his classroom.

Kiper sees his achievements as an an opportunity to showcase what’s happening in the district and to help take it the next level.

“I feel like what we do here is cutting edge and inspirational to so many others,” he said. “Just having a platform to share that is an amazing opportunity.”

Kiper was named Elm Grove Middle School’s teacher of the year and then the overall district middle school teacher of the year. Neither distinction came as a surprise to his peers.

He’s honored and excited to be named among the state’s best educators.

Kiper now advances to the State Teacher of the Year competition and will be recognized in July at the 12th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Symposium and Celebration in Baton Rouge with all of the state’s teacher and principal of the year semi-finalists.