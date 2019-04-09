Bossier High sets up account to help injured basketball star Kaalas Roots and his family with expenses

Bossier High School has created a dedicated account to help Bossier senior basketball standout Kaalas Roots and his family with medical and other expenses.

Roots, a two-time first-team All-Parish selection, was seriously injured in a car accident on March 28.

“Many across Bossier Parish, the state of Louisiana and around the nation have reached out to our school with a strong desire to assist the Roots family and show their love for this wonderful young man and his family,” Bossier principal David Thrash said in an e-mail message.

Thrash said all monies contributed to the dedicated account will be given to Kaalas’ family. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible and a donation letter can be prepared for any requesting donors.

Donations can be made by cash, check or via PayPal on the Bossier High website. To make donations in person at Bossier High, contact bookkeeper Christy Roge at 318-549-6684.

After spending time in the ICU at Oschner LSU Health, Roots was transferred on Monday to Touro Hospital in New Orleans. He is in an inpatient program for patients with traumatic brain injuries.

Thrash said Roots’ father Reggie will stay with Kaalas in New Orleans while his mother Nesha will stay at home taking care of his younger brother.

“As they are able, Kaalas’ mom and dad will take turns staying with Kaalas as he rehabs in New Orleans. No timeline has been given for the length of his stay as Kaalas will have to learn everything again as from the age of 1,” Thrash said.

“Kaalas’ mom asks that everyone continue to lift him and the family in prayer.”