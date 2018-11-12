Bossier High teacher Pat Becker gets grant to start classroom library

Bossier High School teacher Pat Becker loves to read and wants to share that passion with her students. Now, she will be able to on a bigger scale.

Becker is the winner of the latest KTBS “One Class at a Time” classroom grant for $1,000. Her project? To building a classroom library. Here is more about Becker’s proposal in her words:

“Even though we have a great library here at Bossier High, I think it is important for students to be surrounded by good books all of the time. They need reading role models and they need to talk about reading with their teachers and peers. We read every day in class for fifteen minutes and each week they write a letter to me in their reading notebook about their books. They also keep a list of every book they’ve read this semester and books they want to read. I read along with them, every day. Students respond well to reading when they have choice about what they read. While Great Expectations is a classic work, not many students would willingly pick it up. Reading as we are is helping my students build stamina for reading, it’s increasing vocabulary, and aiding comprehension skills. It takes a certain amount of stamina and commitment for a student to finish a novel, as opposed to a shorter text, for example, but they’re doing it. They’re reading!”