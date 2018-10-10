Bossier Livestock Market Group holds livestock show

The Bossier Livestock Market Group held a youth livestock show Sunday, Sept. 23 at Dilton Emerson’s Roping Facility in Benton.
Approximately 40 head of livestock was shown by Bossier youth. They were preparing for the Louisiana State Fair to be held the end of October. The judge for the event was Matt Byrd, Hawkins FFA Advisor & Teacher – Hawkins, Texas.
Sponsoring the buckles were: Bart Coleman, Heather Bertrand-Turnin’ 3 Productions, & Melissa Whittington.
- Grand Champion Market Lamb – Makayla Reyenga
- Reserve Champion Market Lamb – Caroline Dupree
- Champion Lamb Showman – Ethien Butts
- Exhibitors: Jennifer Langston, Faith Reyenga, Coralynn Reyenga, Mikah Reyenga, Catherine Dupree.
- Grand Champion Market Goat – Caitlyn Thompson
- Reserve Champion Market Goat – George Chambers V
- 9-11 Age Group Champion Goat Showman: Joleigh Williams
- 12-13 Age Group Champion Goat Showman: Salvadore Mancila
- 14 & up Age Group Champion Goat Showman: Chloe Ellred
- Exhibitors: Kandylynn Broughton, Ethien Butts, Jennifer Langston, Jaci Mayfield, Kensley Mudge, Ava Chambers, Tanner Naron, Ella San Angelo, Gardenia Mancila, Jaquiline Mancila, Bernaby Mancila, Anavel Mancila, Caroline Dupree.
- Grand Champion Market Steer & Showman – Reed Bearden
- Reserve Champion Market Steer & Showman – Riley Lear
- PeeWee Showmanship Exhibitors: Lambs – Coralynn & Faith Reyenga
- PeeWee Showmanship Exhibitors: Goats – Lucy Broughton, Gemma Williams, Faith & Noelle San Angelo, Milleigh Levasseur.
