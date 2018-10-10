Bossier Livestock Market Group holds livestock show

The Bossier Livestock Market Group held a youth livestock show Sunday, Sept. 23 at Dilton Emerson’s Roping Facility in Benton.

Approximately 40 head of livestock was shown by Bossier youth. They were preparing for the Louisiana State Fair to be held the end of October. The judge for the event was Matt Byrd, Hawkins FFA Advisor & Teacher – Hawkins, Texas.

Sponsoring the buckles were: Bart Coleman, Heather Bertrand-Turnin’ 3 Productions, & Melissa Whittington.

Grand Champion Market Lamb – Makayla Reyenga

Reserve Champion Market Lamb – Caroline Dupree

Champion Lamb Showman – Ethien Butts

Exhibitors: Jennifer Langston, Faith Reyenga, Coralynn Reyenga, Mikah Reyenga, Catherine Dupree.

Grand Champion Market Goat – Caitlyn Thompson

Reserve Champion Market Goat – George Chambers V

9-11 Age Group Champion Goat Showman: Joleigh Williams

12-13 Age Group Champion Goat Showman: Salvadore Mancila

14 & up Age Group Champion Goat Showman: Chloe Ellred

Exhibitors: Kandylynn Broughton, Ethien Butts, Jennifer Langston, Jaci Mayfield, Kensley Mudge, Ava Chambers, Tanner Naron, Ella San Angelo, Gardenia Mancila, Jaquiline Mancila, Bernaby Mancila, Anavel Mancila, Caroline Dupree.

Grand Champion Market Steer & Showman – Reed Bearden

Reserve Champion Market Steer & Showman – Riley Lear

PeeWee Showmanship Exhibitors: Lambs – Coralynn & Faith Reyenga

PeeWee Showmanship Exhibitors: Goats – Lucy Broughton, Gemma Williams, Faith & Noelle San Angelo, Milleigh Levasseur.

You can see a gallery of the winners below: