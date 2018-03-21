Bossier City police have arrested a man for committing sex crimes involving two children under the age of 13.

Jim Spencer Castaneda, 27, of Bossier City was arrested on two counts of first degree rape Tuesday by detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Unit following an investigation into a complaint that Castaneda engaged in sex acts with the victims on multiple occasions over the past several years.

Castaneda was booked into the Bossier City Jail and was subsequently transferred to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.