Bossier Max to get $1M in equipment upgrades

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The Bossier Maximum Security Facility will see some much needed security system upgrades this year.

The Bossier Max will see new monitors, cameras, software, electronic locks and other equipment thanks to The Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Bossier Parish Police Jury Administrator Bill Altimus said, “This is something we need to do in order to keep everything functional and everyone safe up there.”

The main reason for the upgrades is due to the age of the security system. Some of the equipment manufacturers have gone out of business and some are not making the same parts anymore.

“When a module or something goes out, we have a heck of a time trying to figure out how to get it back up,” Altimus said.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said he appreciates the jury recognizing the need for the security upgrades not only for the facility deputies, but the inmates as well.

“We certainly appreciate the police jury in recognizing the need for these security upgrades to maintain inmate and deputy safety at the Bossier Max. This is another great example of CPR – Courteous, Professional and Responsive – service for which we strive here in Bossier Parish,” Sheriff Whittington said. “Having the ability to arrest someone and then house them in a safe manner in a jail facility with these security upgrades will enhance safety for all and ensure an even more efficient jail environment.”

Funding for the security upgrades will come from the corrections budget, costing around $1 million.

The Bossier Maximum Security Facility opened on September 1, 2005, and is equipped with 288 cells, some single and some double occupancy, according to classification of the inmates, and is approximately 140,000 square feet.