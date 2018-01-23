Clint Walker and Rahkeem Mitchell have been named the head boys and girls track coaches, respectively, at Bossier High, principal David Thrash announced.

Both also serve as assistant football coaches.

Prior to joining the Bearkat family, Walker coached football and track for nine years at Cope Middle School in Bossier. He is also credited with introducing archery to the school, resulting in Cope being the first school in Bossier Parish to ever compete in archery.

Before joining Bossier Schools, Walker spent five years coaching football and serving as the head boys track coach at C.E. Byrd High School in Caddo Parish.

Mitchell is a Byrd High School graduate, where he ran track and played football for coach Mike Suggs. Mitchell continued his playing career at Northwestern State University under the direction of former head football coach Bradley Dale Peveto.

Mitchell began working at Bossier High at the start of the 2017-18 school year.

“We are very excited about having both of them on our staff and look forward to the innovative ideas they plan to bring this spring to our track program,” said Michael Concilio, co-Athletic Director and head football coach at Bossier High.

“Coach Mitchell is a former player of coach Walker’s at Byrd High School, so we feel there is a solid working relationship in place. Both of them worked with football in the fall and did a great job. We look forward to seeing the energy they can bring this year to the Bearkats’ track program.”

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com