If you are looking for unique locally made gifts for family and friends this Christmas, the Night Market returns from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16 in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City.

The Night Market has space for more than 200 vendors and will feature more than 100,000 twinkling lights.

“We opened in December 2017 with over 25,000 in attendance, and we expect to have

even more wonderful customers show up this time,” said organizer Chris Graham.

The family-friendly event is free, open to the public and has ample free parking. In addition to the vendors, the Night Market will feature live music, several food trucks, seating areas, free children’s activities, face painting, balloons, magic, and several fun costumed characters roaming the market for free pictures.

For a list of vendors and more information, visit bossiernightmarket.com of follow the Bossier Night Market Facebook page.