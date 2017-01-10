The Bossier Night Market is set to return Feb. 4 from 4-9 p.m. in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City.

Owner Chris Graham, who has been running the Bossier City Farmers Market for nearly two years, launched the Night Market on Dec. 16 to attract holiday shoppers.

“We opened in December with over 25,000 in attendance, and we expect to have even more wonderful customers show up this time,” Graham said via news release.

This year’s unique shopping experience will arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras.

With up to 200 vendors, many of them existing Farmers Market vendors, the Night Market will feature over 100,000 lights.

“This is going to be the evolution (of the farmers market). You have the farmer’s market, this is the prodigal child. This is an open air street vendor market that will be lit up with lights,” Graham previously told the Bossier Press-Tribune. “It was really important to me in the design that when customers come, they take some time and look at every booth. I want the spectacle to keep them there so they walk away with (something) no one else has.”

Vendors will include: Market goods, wood crafts, jewelry, art, jams/jellys/honey/salsa, clothing, vintage goods, ceramics, accessories, seasoning blends, wreaths and decor, skin care, baked goods and food, candy, handcrafted soap, candles, crochet, hot coffee/cocoa, kids activities and more.

“Many small businesses in this community have already made their start at the Bossier City Farmer’s Market, and the Bossier Night Market is the next big thing,” Graham added.

“It doesn’t get any more local or small than a husband and wife who knit or do crafts and then sell them at events at like this,” he said to the Press-Tribune last month. “There literally is no better way to express you support your local vendors.”

Live music, food trucks, a heated seating area, children’s activities, face-painting, and balloons will provide entertainment.

The family-friendly event is free, open to the public, and has ample convenient free parking.