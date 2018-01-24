Bossier Optimist Club to sponsor students oratorical contest

The Bossier Optimist Cub is encouraging area students to speak their mind about

the topic “Where are my Roots of Optimism?’ as part of the Optimist International Contest for the 2017-2018 year.

The Optimist Club will judge local students’ speeches based on content and presentation to determine the top winner. Winners will receive $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Winners of the first and second places will be sent to the Zone level in Lafayette. The contest is open to students under the age of 18 as of Oct 1, 2017.

The deadline to hand in the speeches is Feb. 20. Students wishing to enter can google Optimist Oratorical Contest Application and print the application and the rules or call area Optimist member Marilyn Rech (318) 746-2588 for more information and to bring applications to your school. Presentations will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24,

at Airline Church of Christ on Airline Drive.

Each talk should be 4 and no more than 5 minutes each. Two copies must be

submitted, double spaced. The topic must be typed on top line. The student’s address, phone number and school must be in right hand corner. The application must be signed by a parent.

“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience

expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience, ” Club President Charles

Beckham said.” The contest challenges them to do just that and offers an

opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best

in each of them and help them achieve their goals for their future.”

The Bossier Optimist Club has been participating in the Optimist Oratorical

Contest for more than 20 years and has been active in the community since 1960. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include Essay

Contest, Rising Stars, as well as recognizing teachers with grants.