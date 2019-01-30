Bossier Optimist Club to Sponsor Oratorical Contest for Students

The Optimist Club of Bossier is encouraging area students to speak their minds about the topic “Is there a fine line between optimism and reality” as a part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for 2019.

The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ speeches based on content and presentation to determine the top winners. Winners will receive cash and the wining speeches will be sent to Zone level, and possibly the District level for the opportunity to win college scholarships. Winners of the District level will be eligible to compete in a regional competition in St. Louis Missouri, at Saint Louis University.

Winners of the regional contests will compete in the World Championship also held at Saint Louis University. Students could possibly win up to $22,500 in scholarships! The contest is open to students under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2018.

“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” Club President Charles Beckman said. “The Oratorical Contest challenges them to do just that and also offers an opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”

The deadline to hand in speeches is February 22, 2019. Students wishing to participate in the Bossier Optimist Club Oratorical Contest can find out more by contacting Marilyn Rech at: 318-455-9088.

The Optimist Club of Bossier has been participating in the Optimist Oratorical Contest for 40 years. The District presentation will take place on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club located at 2821 Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport, Louisiana.