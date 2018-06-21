Bossier Parish’s commercial vehicle enforcement unit will begin a public safety program focusing on parish bridges that have posted weight restrictions.

Weight restrictions, the maximum weight limits on parish bridges, are clearly displayed on white signs with black letters at the entrance to each bridge on parish roadways.

“Our Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit personnel have noticed an increase in heavy truck traffic that could be exceeding the posted weight restrictions on some of our bridges,” said Parish Engineer Butch Ford. “This is a public safety concern of ours and we’re going to be weighing trucks to be sure they are in compliance.”

Companies hauling heavy loads on Bossier Parish roads are required to obtain a parish permit in addition to state permits where necessary. In addition to the permits, companies crossing posted parish bridges are required to purchase an insurance bond, a process that takes two weeks.

“We’re very aware of the wear and tear on our bridges with all the heavy truck traffic, but we also understand that we must work with these companies that are doing business in Bossier Parish,” Ford said. “Our CVEU staff is always available to talk to the owners and explain the parish laws.”

Ford said initial emphasis will be placed on the Swan Lake Rd. bridge crossing Willow Chute Bayou, located about a mile north of the I-220 exit. Construction of the new Swan Lake Rd. is in full swing, and traffic is heavy in that area.

“We have to place the safety of our residents and of the truck drivers above anything else,” Ford said. “Our officers will pull over suspected overweight vehicles and perform a weight check. Our message is safety first. I know the companies will understand.”