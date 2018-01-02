From Staff Reports:

In a press release received by the BPT newsroom late this afternoon, the Bossier Parish Police Jury has made an emergency declaration announcing that the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton has been closed due to a gas leak.

It is anticipated that the courthouse will reopen by 8:00am on Wednesday January 3, 2018. The Bossier Parish Police Jury asks the public to check their website at: www.bossierparish.gov for additional information. If an additional closing notice is necessary, BPT will provide further details when they are made available.