From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:

Doors to the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, according to parish officials.

A delayed opening will give workers and individuals with business at the courthouse the opportunity to check local weather and driving conditions before taking the trip to Benton. Motorists are asked to exercise caution due to extreme cold forecast for the next couple of days.

Drivers are asked to pay special attention to bridges and overpasses, and to check road conditions for the potential of ice patches, especially on lightly travelled rural roads.