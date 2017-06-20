Press Release from The Bossier Parish Police Jury:

Bossier Parish readying for possible storms

As the weather system in the Gulf of Mexico approaches the Louisiana Coast, the following actions are underway in Bossier Parish utilizing the parish’s standard Emergency Operations Procedure.

Bossier Emergency Operations Center is participating in special conference calls with National Weather Service, regional and state partners and updating local officials as needed.

Bossier Parish Police Jury Engineering Department is verifying sandbag supplies and making sure sandbag machines are ready in case they are needed.

Several months ago the police jury deployed four sand bag points of distribution within the parish in case rapid access to sandbags is needed in the community. Distribution points include:

Elm Grove: South Bossier Fire District 2, 3551 Louisiana Highway 527, Fire Chief Kenny Tyson at (318) 987-2555.

Haughton: Haughton Fire District 1, 4494 U.S. Highway 80, Fire Chief Robert Roe at (318) 949-9440.

Haughton: Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave., Mayor Jack Hicks at (318)) 949-9401.

Plain Dealing: Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto (318) 326-4234.

Residents can also pick up sandbags at the Bossier Parish Highway Department Maintenance Barn, 410 Mayfield St. in Benton from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Other response agencies are checking equipment that could be utilized in severe weather response calls for service.

“We are also in coordination with our non–profit and charity partners in the community ‘VOAD’ (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters) in case there is a need for their services,” said Ian Snellgrove, director of Bossier Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

“We will know more from the National Weather service later Tuesday as to the amount of rainfall and wind that will likely impact our area. Residents should stay tuned to television, radio, weather radio or apps on your smart devices for official weather alerts from the National Weather Service. Like with any heavy amounts of rainfall the threat of flash flooding is highly likely and people should stay out of any floodwaters,” he added.

Feature photo: Courtesy of the Bossier Parish Police Jury