Bossier Parish parks see improvements

Visitors to the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s park adjacent to Tall Timbers subdivision on U.S. Hwy. 80 east of Red Chute will notice another new structure that has been added to the playground area.

Another shade structure covering playground equipment has been erected for the convenience of kids and parents who will be utilizing the area.

“We’re getting all our parks ready for use in spring and summer,” said Warren Saucier, director of the police jury’s recreation department. “The shade structure at Tall Timbers is just part of what we’re doing now.”

Saucier said his department is also preparing baseball and softball fields at the jury’s park on Caplis Sligo Rd. in south Bossier Parish.

“We’re putting down groundwork for the fields and we should have them ready to begin practice in March,” he said. “We’re getting clay and sand and getting ready to apply grass and fertilizer as the weather permits.”

Also, fertilizer is being applied to baseball and softball playing fields at the Lawson Bo Brandon Sports Complex in Princeton and at other fields in the south Bossier park, Saucier said. A new set of bleachers for the Bo Brandon complex are also being erected and will be heading to the park in the near future, he added.