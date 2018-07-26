From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:

A parish-wide burn ban has been issued for Bossier Parish, effective immediately, and continuing until significant rainfall has been measured to break drought conditions.

Bossier Parish fire chiefs called for the burn ban to be issued and Police Jury President Glenn Benton signed an official declaration for a state of emergency Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service and the Drought Monitor, Bossier Parish is in a D2 severe drought and conditions are not expected to change and could even get worse unless adequate rainfall comes to the area.

Forecasters said the current dry conditions combined with any winds could result in increased threat of fire in the parish and surrounding areas. Residents are asked to refrain from burning of any kind. Residents will be advised when conditions permit lifting the ban.