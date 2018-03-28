From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:

National Weather Service forecasters are predicting moderate to heavy rainfall in the northwest corner of the state, including Bossier Parish, beginning Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday.

According to the forecasts, rainfall mounts from 3 inches to 6 inches are possible, with the heavy amounts expected in the northern portion of Bossier Parish. Rain is expected to enter the area around 7 p.m. Tuesday and a flash flood warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Motorists are urged to watch for water collecting on streets and roads during periods of rain. Pools of water can form quickly during heavy downpours.

Motorists are also urged to avoid trying to continue through areas where deeper water is moving swiftly across the road surface.

Individuals who may need sandbags will be able to make pickups from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily at the Police Jury highway maintenance facility, 410 Mayfield​ St. in Benton. Parish Administrator Bill Altimus said a crew will be on hand to assist in loading the bags.

Sandbags are also available at satellite locations in the parish. Storage bins are located at the Fire District 1 station on Hwy. 80 east in Haughton, at south Bossier Fire Dist. 2 on Robertson Rd. near Elm Grove, at McKinley Ave. in Haughton and W. Palmetto in Plain Dealing.

Bags at storage bins are available on a self-service basis. Bins are monitored by district fire chiefs and town mayors.

Altimus said parish officials are closely watching weather conditions and water levels on area streams and bayous. Highway department workers could be called into service in case of emergencies.

Photo Courtesy of Bossier Parish Police Jury: Bossier Parish highway department workers help load sandbags onto a resident’s truck.