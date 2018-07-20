A Bossier Parish fifth grader received top honors for the Northwest District in the D.A.R.E. Essay contest during an annual training conference in Monroe that was attended by nearly two dozen Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Kylie Marie Small, 10, who recently completed fifth grade at Princeton Elementary School, received the D.A.R.E. Essay Winner of the Year for the NW District, with a plaque which was inscribed – “In recognition of your taking a stand to living a drug and violence free life and being a role model for future students.”

Kylie was presented the award during the week-long Louisiana D.A.R.E. Officers’ Association 27th Annual State Training Conference this week where 22 Bossier deputies received Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) training.

A student from each elementary school in Bossier Parish and all over Louisiana presented their essays at the conference. Kylie, 10, was the representative of about 300 other fifth graders at Princeton here in Bossier Parish. She is the daughter of Justin and Lindsay Small of Haughton.

“Kylie is one of many outstanding students at Princeton who was chosen to represent the school,” said Dep. Cedric Payne, school resource officer for Princeton Elementary School. “She is intelligent, caring, motivated and was even selected as student of the year. She exemplifies the DARE decision making model (Define, Assess, Respond and Evaluate), and she is a wonderful representative for Bossier Parish and our surrounding parishes.”

Dep. Payne is obviously quite proud of Kylie in her accomplishments at the D.A.R.E. training conference and at Princeton, where he strives daily to influence the children’s lives.

“We have the best D.A.R.E. officers right in Bossier Parish, and the positive impact they have on the lives of these students is phenomenal and life-changing,” said Bossier Parish Julian Whittington. “Young Kylie’s achievements also go to reflect the outstanding students at Bossier Parish schools.”