Home Schools K-12 Bossier Parish students compete, win at Region I Science and Engineering Fair

Bossier Parish students compete, win at Region I Science and Engineering Fair

By
Sean Green
-
151
0
Benton Middle School Sweepstakes Winners took 2nd place in Division B at the Region I Science and Engineering Fair. (Courtesy photo)

Bossier Parish was well represented at the Region I Science and Engineering Fair held March 7-9 at the Bossier Civic Center

Benton Middle School took home the 2nd place trophy for Division B Sweepstakes Awards. Numerous students also placed individually and earned the right to compete in the 2019 Louisiana State Science Fair, which will be March 19-20.

Division A Grades 4-5   Elementary

  • Biomedical Engineering, Kylie Borschowa, Kingston Elementary, 3rd
  • Robotics & Intelligent Machines, Aiden Butler, Kingston Elementary, 2nd
  • Behavioral  & Social Science, Anna Kate Cascio, Kingston Elementary, 1st
  • Biomedical & Health Science, Fisher Erickson, Apollo Elementary, 1st
  • Materials Science, Eryn Flowers, Apollo Elementary, 2nd
  • Physics & Astronomy, Case Jorden, Benton Elementary, 1st
  • Energy: Chemical, John McCasland, WT Lewis Elementary, 3rd
  • Energy: Physical, Madison Moncrief, Stockwell Elementary, 3rd
  • Environmental Engineering, Riley O’Mara, Legacy Elementary, 3rd
  • Environmental Engineering, Anna Kathryn Wakefield, Kingston Elementary, 2nd
  • Chemistry, Cody Trang, Apollo Elementary, 3rd

Division B Grades 6-8 Middle

  • Environmental Engineering, Zach Cryer, Benton Middle, 1st
  • Earth & Environmental Science, Aubri Edmonds, Benton Middle, 1st
  • Plant Science, Madeleine Mejia, Benton Middle, 2nd
  • Energy:  Physical, Jessica Weber, Benton Middle, 1st

Division C Grades 9-12 High

  • Plant Science, Camry Belcher, Haughton High, 3rd
  • Microbiology, Creighton France, Benton High School, 1st
  • Cellular & Molecular Biology, Gannon Matlock, Benton High School, 3rd

Sweepstakes Awards 2019

  • Division B – 2nd Place, Benton Middle School