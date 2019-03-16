Bossier Parish students compete, win at Region I Science and Engineering Fair

Bossier Parish was well represented at the Region I Science and Engineering Fair held March 7-9 at the Bossier Civic Center
Benton Middle School took home the 2nd place trophy for Division B Sweepstakes Awards. Numerous students also placed individually and earned the right to compete in the 2019 Louisiana State Science Fair, which will be March 19-20.
Division A Grades 4-5 Elementary
- Biomedical Engineering, Kylie Borschowa, Kingston Elementary, 3rd
- Robotics & Intelligent Machines, Aiden Butler, Kingston Elementary, 2nd
- Behavioral & Social Science, Anna Kate Cascio, Kingston Elementary, 1st
- Biomedical & Health Science, Fisher Erickson, Apollo Elementary, 1st
- Materials Science, Eryn Flowers, Apollo Elementary, 2nd
- Physics & Astronomy, Case Jorden, Benton Elementary, 1st
- Energy: Chemical, John McCasland, WT Lewis Elementary, 3rd
- Energy: Physical, Madison Moncrief, Stockwell Elementary, 3rd
- Environmental Engineering, Riley O’Mara, Legacy Elementary, 3rd
- Environmental Engineering, Anna Kathryn Wakefield, Kingston Elementary, 2nd
- Chemistry, Cody Trang, Apollo Elementary, 3rd
Division B Grades 6-8 Middle
- Environmental Engineering, Zach Cryer, Benton Middle, 1st
- Earth & Environmental Science, Aubri Edmonds, Benton Middle, 1st
- Plant Science, Madeleine Mejia, Benton Middle, 2nd
- Energy: Physical, Jessica Weber, Benton Middle, 1st
Division C Grades 9-12 High
- Plant Science, Camry Belcher, Haughton High, 3rd
- Microbiology, Creighton France, Benton High School, 1st
- Cellular & Molecular Biology, Gannon Matlock, Benton High School, 3rd
Sweepstakes Awards 2019
- Division B – 2nd Place, Benton Middle School