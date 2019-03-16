Bossier Parish students compete, win at Region I Science and Engineering Fair

Bossier Parish was well represented at the Region I Science and Engineering Fair held March 7-9 at the Bossier Civic Center



Benton Middle School took home the 2nd place trophy for Division B Sweepstakes Awards. Numerous students also placed individually and earned the right to compete in the 2019 Louisiana State Science Fair, which will be March 19-20.

Division A Grades 4-5 Elementary



Biomedical Engineering, Kylie Borschowa, Kingston Elementary, 3rd

Robotics & Intelligent Machines, Aiden Butler, Kingston Elementary, 2nd

Behavioral & Social Science, Anna Kate Cascio, Kingston Elementary, 1st

Biomedical & Health Science, Fisher Erickson, Apollo Elementary, 1st

Materials Science, Eryn Flowers, Apollo Elementary, 2nd

Physics & Astronomy, Case Jorden, Benton Elementary, 1st

Energy: Chemical, John McCasland, WT Lewis Elementary, 3rd

Energy: Physical, Madison Moncrief, Stockwell Elementary, 3rd

Environmental Engineering, Riley O’Mara, Legacy Elementary, 3rd

Environmental Engineering, Anna Kathryn Wakefield, Kingston Elementary, 2nd

Chemistry, Cody Trang, Apollo Elementary, 3rd

Division B Grades 6-8 Middle



Environmental Engineering, Zach Cryer, Benton Middle, 1st

Earth & Environmental Science, Aubri Edmonds, Benton Middle, 1st

Plant Science, Madeleine Mejia, Benton Middle, 2nd

Energy: Physical, Jessica Weber, Benton Middle, 1st

Division C Grades 9-12 High



Plant Science, Camry Belcher, Haughton High, 3rd



Microbiology, Creighton France, Benton High School, 1st



Cellular & Molecular Biology, Gannon Matlock, Benton High School, 3rd



Sweepstakes Awards 2019

