Bossier Parish teacher arrested for stealing prescription medication

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said a Bossier Parish elementary school teacher has been arrested for stealing prescription medications.

Robyn Edmonds, 39, of the 100 block of Clarkston Road in Benton and a teacher at Princeton Elementary School, was arrested by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon and charged with simple theft and possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance for stealing prescription medication from another teacher.

During the investigation, Edmonds admitted to Bossier deputies that she stole the prescription medication from the purse of the other teacher on the morning of Dec. 4. School had not yet begun that morning, and no students were present.

Edmonds was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility, where she was booked on the two charges; bond is pending.

Edmonds has been placed on leave pending further administrative actions, according to Bossier Parish School officials.