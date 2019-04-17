Bossier Parish teams dominate state archery tournament

It was a complete shut out at the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) state tournament, with Bossier Parish teams taking home the top prize in every division.



Benton Elementary, Benton Middle and Haughton High School won first place in both the Bullseye and 3D competitions in each of their divisions, making them the reigning State Champions.



Benton Middle archery team. (Courtesy photo)

Several archers won first place in their individual categories as well. In the Bullseye, they are: Victoria McClung, Stockwell Place Elementary, 1st out ot 160; Cassidy Waters, Benton Middle, 1st out of 165; Aiden Haire, Benton High, 1st out of 110; and Amber Long, Benton High, 1st out of 126.



In the 3D competition, Anna Young from Benton Elementary came out number one of 82 in the elementary girls category and Spencer Campbell, Kingston Elementary, was 1st among the 71 elementary male archers. Thomas Allen, Benton Middle, came in 1st out of 122; Taylor Bourn, Haughton Middle, placed 1st out of 88; Aiden Jones, Haughton High, placed 1st out of 57 and Amber Long, Benton High, placed 1st out of 47.



For complete rankings, visit https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=4581 for the Bullseye competition and https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=4603 for the 3D state tournament.



Haughton High archery team. (Courtesy photo)

Several archers also took home scholarships for their prowess with the bow and arrow. Winning scholarships in the Bullseye are: Aidan Haire, Benton High and Cassidy Walters, Benton Middle, $3,000; Mallory Benton, Haughton Middle, $2,000; Amber Long, Benton High, $1,000; Julia Drozdz, Cope Middle and Brady Duncan, Benton High, $500; and Aidan Jones, Haughton High, and Emma Rutledge, Benton Middle, $250.



Cashing in on 3D scholarships are: Thomas Allen, Benton Middle and Taylor Bourn, Haughton Middle, $1,500; Aiden Jones, Haughton High and Emma Rutledge, Benton Middle, $1,000; and Ethan Isaksen and Cassidy Walters, Benton Middle, $750.



Practice is on now for the U.S. Eastern National Tournament, which will be May 9-11 in Louisville, Ken.

