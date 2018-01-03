From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:

A boil advisory, effective immediately, has been issued for the Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish while problems with the chlorination system at the water plant are addressed.

Officials with the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Water produced by the supply system will temporarily be of questionable microbiological quality and as a precaution, the boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Louisiana Health Department and the water system.

While the advisory is in effect, affected consumers are asked to disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, using water for food preparation or rinsing foods.

Recommendations to disinfect include boiling water for one full minute in a clean container. Start one minute after water has been brought to a rolling boil. Water may taste flat, but shaking the water in a clean bottle and pouring from one clean container to another can eliminate that taste. A small pinch of salt can also be added to each quart of water that is boiled.

Consumers of the system are reminded to continue disinfecting their own water until advised otherwise.

Bossier Parish’s Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 will announce rescinding the boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health (Office of Public Health) that additional water samples collected from the supply system show the water to be safe.

Officials believe the system can be safe and operational quickly.