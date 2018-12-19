Bossier Police Juror arrested on suspicion of DWI

Bossier Parish Police Juror Rick Avery was arrested Monday on suspicion of DWI.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office pulled Avery over on Benton Road around 4 p.m. after the deputy said Avery swerved and crossed into another lane. Avery then allegedly failed a field-sobriety test.

Avery was subsequently arrested on first-offense DWI and improper lane usage. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Avery was previously arrested for DWI by Bossier City police in 2016 but was released taken into custody on suspicion of DWI in Bossier City in 2016 but released with no charges filed.

That resulted in one officer losing his job another being suspended.