Bossier Police seek 14-year-old runaway

The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a missing teenager who ran away from the Johnny Gray Youth Shelter.

14-year old Bianca Adler ran away from the Bossier City shelter on January 20, 2018. Police says Bianca is a habitual runaway and do not believe that foul play is a factor in her case.

Bianca Adler is 5’3” tall, 215 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that was last styled in a bun with a black head wrap. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gold colored pants, white socks and sandals.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8665.