Bossier Police seek runaway

The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a runaway teen.

Police are looking 16-year old Kimchin Huynh who ran away from her home and is believed to be staying somewhere in Bossier City. Detectives have checked possible locations of where she might be but without success. Foul play is not believed to be a factor in her case.

Kimchin Huynh is an Asian female, 4’11”, 140 pounds with brown eyes and mixed colored hair. Anyone who has information about her is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8650.