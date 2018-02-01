Bossier Police seek suspects in apartment complex beating

Bossier City Police are trying to identify three suspects caught on security cameras who are believed to be involved in the beating of a man last month.

The incident happened at the Mirage Apartments in the 1700 block of East Texas Street on the evening of January 3, 2018. Three suspects, two black males and a third male – possible white or Hispanic – entered then left the victim’s apartment around the time of beating. The suspects can be seen on security camera video running from the scene.

One of the suspects was caught on video before the beating took place and is seen wearing what appear to be dark colored coveralls and a gray checkered hoodie over his head. All three suspects left the complex in a white SUV, possibly a Mazda Tribute, which was also caught on camera. The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the suspects in this case is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. They can also submit a tip through the www.p3tips.com website or the P3tips mobile app. All tips submitted to Bossier Crimes Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous. Persons who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.