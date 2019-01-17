Bossier Schools announces 2019 students of the year

The atmosphere was electric Wednesday as news quickly spread throughout Bossier Parish that the 2019 Students of the Year were being announced.

Accompanied by an entourage of educators, Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith made surprise visits to three schools to announce Taylor Henry had been chosen as Elementary Student of the Year, Caroline Moore as Middle School Student of the Year and Katie Bowlin as High School Student of the Year.

Henry is a fifth grader at W.T. Lewis Elementary who excels academically and in numerous other ways. She is a cheerleader at her school, participates in 4-H, FCA, Destination Imagination and performs in plays and theatrical productions. Henry also has a tremendous heart for helping others in need, having raised more than $10,000 to assist hurricane victims in Louisiana.

Moore is an eighth grade student at Benton Middle and actively involved in StudentCouncil, FCA, First Priority and Destination Imagination. She is also a member of the Cross Country and Archery teams, plays soccer with CABOSA, and serves the community through her church. Her passion is shown through her interactions with the Lighthouse Foundation, Providence House and mission trips to Haiti.

Bowlin is a senior at Benton High and active member of Student Council, Tiger Girls danceline, FCA and First Priority. She has been involved in the National Honor Society, Gold Jackets, Bossier Youth Leadership and Special Olympics. One of her most notable accomplishments is being recognized as the Pay It Forward Networking Volunteer of the Year. Following graduation in May 2019, Bowlin plans to attend Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and major in Mass Communications with a concentration in Political Communications, then attend LSU Law School.

“These three young ladies are exemplary students and servant leaders and we could not be more proud than to have them represent Bossier Schools as the Parish Students of the Year,” Smith said.

Henry, Moore and Bowlin will now advance to the Regional Student of the Year competitions to be held next month in northwest Louisiana and be honored at the March 7 Bossier Parish School Board meeting by Student of the Year sponsor Citizens National Bank.