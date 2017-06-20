In a matter of months, Bossier Schools is poised to break ground on its largest project to date in the 2012 construction bond program; building a new Benton High School.

After hearing Bledsoe Architects’ final design plans for the new campus, the Bossier Parish School Board gave its nod of approval to proceed with the advertising of bids, which will begin June 21, 2017. Bids will be opened July 27, 2017.

The estimated $45.5 million construction project, located at 449 Fairburn Avenue and Tiger Pride Drive in Benton, will be built on 70 acres with a projected opening date of fall 2019-20.

The new Benton High School will include 69 classrooms, two gymnasiums and initially accommodate as many as 1,450 students. It will have the ability to increase its footprint to serve a student enrollment of 1,650 when deemed necessary.

Advertisements will appear in Bossier Parish School Board’s legal journal, the Bossier Press Tribune, and on bidexpress.com. The bid award is anticipated in August and the start of construction in the fall.

The project is being made possible as the result of a $212 million construction bond program, approved in April 2012 by Bossier Parish voters to alleviate overcrowding throughout the school district due to unprecedented growth.