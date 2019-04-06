Bossier Schools names Outstanding Support Staff for 2018-19

Bossier Schools is pleased to announce the 2018-19 Outstanding School Support Staff district winners.

The district winners are:

Elementary — Dana McAlister, Waller Elementary

Middle — Kristy Kempf, Greenacres Middle

High — Aaron Finimore, Airline High

“We wish to congratulate each of our district winners, as well as those chosen as Outstanding School Support Staff employee at their schools,” said Sonja Bailes, public relations liaison for Bossier Parish Schools, in an emailed release.

The winners will all be recognized at a forthcoming Bossier Parish School Board meeting in May.