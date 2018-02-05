Bossier Schools, Northwestern sign ‘Imagining the Possibilities’ Initiative

With the stroke of a pen, Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith and Northwestern State University President Dr. Chris Maggio signed an agreement today that paves the way for high school students to attain a college education.

“Imagining the Possibilities” is an initiative between the two educational partners that will enable Bossier Parish students to earn college credit and the possibility of lucrative scholarship packages should they choose to attend NSU.

Students receiving a qualifying score on their ACT test or various Advanced Placement (AP) and College Level Examination Program (CLEP) exams will receive academic credit at Northwestern through the “Imagining the Possibilities” initiative.

In addition, scholarship incentives will be made available to Bossier Parish students meeting academic criteria and enrolling in seven majors at NSU, beginning in fall 2018. Those include accounting, biology, business administration, computer information systems, engineering technology, education and nursing. Students interested in other academic areas may also qualify for scholarship packages.

As part of the agreement, the NSU recruiting team will be conducting visits at all Bossier Parish high schools to present the “Imagining the Possibilities” initiative to juniors and seniors.

“Bossier Schools consistently seeks every opportunity we can provide for our students’ academic success and this initiative with Northwestern goes hand in hand with that,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith. “We are eager for Bossier Parish students to take advantage of this initiative to pursue a college education and potentially save their families thousands of dollars.”