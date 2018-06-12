Pupil Progression Plan Available for Public Review

Dr. Nichole Bourgeois, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Academic Affairs for Bossier Parish Schools, has announced the Bossier Parish Pupil Progression Plan for the 2018-19 school year is available for public review.

The review window is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 13 and 14 and the same hours Monday through Wednesday, June 18-20 at Bossier Instructional Center (BIC), located at 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City. The Pupil Progression Plan will then be presented for approval to the Bossier Parish School Board at 6 p.m. June 21.

The plan, required by the Louisiana Department of Education, details the program and procedures governing the education of students in Bossier Parish. For additional information, contact Dr. Bourgeois at (318) 549-6200.