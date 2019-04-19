Bossier Schools superintendent sworn in

Mitch Downey was sworn in Thursday to officially be the superintendent of Bossier Schools.

Downey took the oath of office after a reception ceremony at the Bossier Instructional Center with friends, family, and the community there to greet or even meet him for the first time.

Downey has nearly 35 years of experience, all of it with Bossier Schools, having most recently served as assistant superintendent of administration and personnel.

Downey thanked his friends and family after taking the oath.

“I appreciate my wife and her support. When you’re in education and you’re coaching and teaching, like a lot of you are, you have to have a family to support you and understands the commitment you’ve made. That’s been solid and steady for 30-something years.

Downey added that as he said “ad nauseam,” this was not about him.

“The people that I’ve worked with and spent time with in the past in different locations have blessed me in a great way, and I’ve benefit more than I have contributed,” Downey said. “This is a special place and special people. I’m proud to be a small part of it.”

Downey was unanimously selected as superintendent during a special school board meeting April 8. He was chosen from among five other candidates.