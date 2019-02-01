Bossier schools superintendent under federal investigation?

Local media reporting Scott Smith under investigation for receiving illegal shipment of drugs

Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Smith is under federal investigation involving illegal drugs, according to local news outlets.

KTBS reported Friday afternoon that sources told them Smith has come into the crosshairs of authorities after he received an illegal shipment of prescription anti-anxiety drugs from overseas.

Bossier schools confirmed Smith was hospitalized Thursday for an unidentified reason. No criminal charges had been filed as of Friday.

The school system issued a news release Friday morning saying, “We are saddened to have learned Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith was hospitalized overnight. While it is a personnel matter and we will not compromise his privacy, the Bossier Parish School Board asks that you keep Mr. Smith and his family in your thoughts.”

The Press-Tribune reached out to school officials for clarification earlier in the day but have not received an update as of Friday night.

It is the latest controversy in the two-plus years since Smith was named superintendent. A Benton Elementary teacher is facing numerous charges for sexual crimes against students, lawsuits against the school system have been filed from that arrest, a lawsuit from a national atheist group over promoting Christianity in schools was recently settled, and School Board member Mike Mosura is facing federal indictment over illegal drug charges as well.

The Press-Tribune will update with any more information once it becomes available.