Bossier Schools takes on Caddo in 5th Annual Red Kettle Challenge

Bells will be ringing and children singing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday as Bossier Schools spreads holiday cheer while engaging in some friendly competition during the fifth annual Red Kettle Challenge versus Caddo Parish Schools.

This has fast become a favorite tradition among employees, their families and students throughout Bossier Parish and it keeps getting bigger. Bossier Schools will be at seven locations this year staffing the iconic red kettles, ringing bells and asking shoppers to donate to help The Salvation Army “Do the Most Good.”

Across the Red River, Caddo Schools will be doing the same. The school district collecting the most money during the Red Kettle Challenge will be named the following week by The Salvation Army. Last year, the two school districts’ collection efforts amounted to nearly $10,000 in a single day. The competition was close; Bossier Schools raised $4,959.94 and Caddo, $4,550.94.

Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith will kick off the Red Kettle Challenge at 10 a.m. at Walmart (home side doors) at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier. He will be joined by the Principal and Assistant Principal at Legacy Elementary. Different individuals and school groups will be staffing each hour at all seven locations and the media is invited to stop by during any shift.

The public is also encouraged to visit any one of Bossier Schools’ seven kettle sites and give generously as the district pays it forward in an effort to help others less fortunate enjoy the holiday season.

Locations being staffed in Bossier Parish from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. include: