Bossier Schools snipped the ribbon today on the district’s first artificial turf football field.

Dignitaries gathered at Bossier High’s stadium to get a glimpse of what the Bearkats will be playing on starting this fall. They’re the only school in the district to have a turf field.

“Every day is a great day to be a Bearkat, but especially today,” Principal David Thrash said. “It has been exciting to watch the field transform over the past several months. We can’t wait to flip on the switch and kick-off Friday night lights at Bossier Bearkat stadium.”

Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith said the turf field will not only be an asset for Bossier High, but to the entire school district and parish. It will also serve as an alternative site for outdoor events.

An example being the Lion’s Club annual football jamboree, which was canceled in 2016 due to poor weather and field conditions. That cancellation resulted in a loss of revenue.

“This [field] is great for the patrons of Bossier and for the students throughout our entire school district,” Smith said. “This is what happens when governmental entities work together in Bossier. Something good always occurs.”

Smith reiterated that “not a single penny” was spent from the 2012 construction bond to install the field. Instead, it was approved and funded through a cooperative endeavor agreement between the City of Bossier City, the Bossier Parish School Board and the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Keith Norwood, Supervisor of Planning and Construction for Bossier Schools, said the district sold a building that once housed their adult learning center and life skills center to the City of Bossier City in exchange for the money that was originally dedicated to resurfacing Bossier High’s track.

After some consideration, they asked the city to approve a reallocation of funds for the turf field. It was approved by the Bossier City Council last year.

Photos by Amanda Simmons/Press-Tribune