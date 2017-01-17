Bossier Sheriff announces 2017 scholarship opportunity

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is accepting applications from Bossier Parish students for a $500 college scholarship with the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school student from Bossier Parish and is made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program.

“I am pleased to once again offer this scholarship to a deserving Bossier Parish student,” said Sheriff Whittington. “This scholarship is one example of our commitment of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office to invest in the lives of our young people.”

Applicants must be permanent residents of Louisiana, and the scholarship will be used to pay for higher education within the state of Louisiana. Students must also be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students, and applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application.

Other Sheriffs’ Offices in Louisiana where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Honorary Membership Program are also awarding scholarships within their parishes.

“This Scholarship Program is a meaningful expression of the program’s respect for education. It demonstrates our confidence in Louisiana’s youth…our future leaders,” said St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, program chair.

To find out more about the program or obtain an application, contact your school counselor or call Deputy Mary Kerry at (318) 965-3409. Applications will need to be submitted to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office by April 1, and the scholarship winner will be announced by May 1.