Bossier Sheriff announces 2018 scholarship program

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is accepting applications from Bossier Parish students for a $500 college scholarship with the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school student from Bossier Parish and is made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program.

“This scholarship is one example of our commitment of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office to invest in the lives of our young people,” Whittington said.

Applicants must be permanent residents of Louisiana, and the scholarship will be used to pay for higher education within the state of Louisiana. Students must also be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students, and applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application.

Students should send completed applications by April 1 to: Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Attn: Mary Kerry, Scholarship Application, P.O. Box 850, Benton, LA 71006. Students also can deliver application in person to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in the Bossier Parish Courthouse (first floor, across from the Fines Department) or at the Viking Drive Substation at 2510 Viking Dr. in Bossier City. If you’d like to know more about the scholarship program, call (318) 965-3409.

Other sheriffs’ offices in Louisiana where the sheriff is an affiliate of the Honorary Membership Program also are awarding scholarships within their parishes.

“This Scholarship Program is a meaningful expression of the program’s respect for education,” said St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, program chair of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program. “It demonstrates our confidence in Louisiana’s youth, our future leaders.”

An application can be found on the Bossier Sheriff’s Office website, www.bossiersheriff.com, front page, right side. Or Click Here For An Application.