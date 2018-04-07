From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

SCAMMERS POSING AS BOSSIER DEPUTIES

THREATENING RESIDENTS WITH JAIL TIME IN ORDER TO GET MONEY

Sheriff Warns: “That’s Not How We Operate”

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington warns residents about a phone scam from people claiming to be a Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy while attempting to get people to pay money to keep from going to jail.

Bossier detectives are aware of at least two cases in this area in which residents filed a report saying a Bossier deputy called them. The scammer tells the person they have a warrant for their arrest because they did not show up for federal jury duty, and in order to keep from going to jail, they can put money on a pre-paid card, such as a MoneyPak Green Dot card.

In one case in Shreveport, a man told detectives that the scammer sounded so convincing that he actually gave them $2,000. Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working that case.

The scammers identified themselves with various names of actual Bossier deputies employed at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in order to sound very convincing. But it’s all scam, because law enforcement agencies do not work that way.

“Unfortunately, these scams are continuing as criminals prey on the fear of folks with the threat of jail time,” said Sheriff Whittington. “That’s not how we operate. Please don’t fall for it!” Sheriff Whittington emphasized. “Our deputies are not going to call you to say you owe money and tell you to send it in.”

Here are few safety tips to avoid being a victim of this scam and others:

If you receive a phone call from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office or other law enforcement officer and someone says you owe money to keep from going to jail, please ask for their name and where they are calling. Then tell them you will call them back; instead, call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or your local law enforcement agency and report the scam.

Never pay anything over the phone…unless you initiated the phone call and you are confident in the transaction and business or person with whom you are dealing.

Remember, like with other types of scams (someone calling to say you’ve won the sweepstakes or a new car…and all you have to do is pay a small processing fee), IF IT SOUNDS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE, IT PROBABLY IS!!

Just in case you are concerned about any outstanding fines, court fees, probation fees, or property taxes you might have, you can contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Civil Department at (318) 965-3400 with any questions or come by the Bossier Parish Courthouse or either of the substations.

Or you can call the Warrants Division of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3433 to inquire about a criminal warrant.

As always, you can report scams or any other types of crimes to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.