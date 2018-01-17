Bossier Sheriff K-9 Team trains in snow

The K-9 Team for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office took advantage of a rare “snow day” Tuesday and let their dogs run around in the white stuff. But it wasn’t all fun and games, but rather an opportunity to allow the dogs to train in this distinctive environment.

“Our dogs have to be accustomed and prepared to work in any conditions,” said Dep. Chris Isom, K-9 handler, who partners with “Arco,” a Belgian Malinois.

He was joined by Sgt. Daniel Talley and his K-9 partner, “Ace,” a Dutch Shepherd, and Dep. David Rogers, who works with bloodhounds.

The team trained in a field in Haughton as they worked on tracking and apprehension in the snow. Dep. Isom said that ideal tracking conditions are when the weather is cool – not too hot, not too cold. The K-9 team is accustomed to training in hot temperatures here in Louisiana, and the heat tends to make tracking a bit more difficult because the scent dissipates faster. The cold and snow is another story.

During the scenarios, Dep. Rogers would play the ‘bad guy’ and hide in the wood line. “Arco” and “Spike” would then have to pick up the scent and be on their way. But snow is not something they are used to.

So how did the dogs do in the snow?

“They did great!” Isom exclaimed. “Oh, they got the bad guy.”